Dell Creek feedground open for one more year

Game and Fish is committed to maintaining feeding at Dell Creek “and is not intending to propose a closure,” public information officer Sara DiRienzo said on Monday.

The Forest Service must still approve this permit.

Dell Creek has seen a steady increase in elk attendance in recent winters with more cows, calves and spikes coming to the feedground when snow covers their forage, often by Thanksgiving. The feedground was originally permitted to feed about 250 elk; last winter Game and Fish counted 529 animals.

“We’re planning to continue our operations for this year and will exercise best practices for elk feeding at Dell Creek, just like we do with all other department-operated elk feedgrounds. That includes beginning feeding as late as possible, patterning feed to spread out elk and ending feeding as soon as reasonable,” King said.

In Hoback Basin’s snowy, frigid winter climate, that could run from November through April some years.

Western Watersheds Project and other conservation groups have legally challenged BTNF and the U.S. Forest Service for allowing Game and Fish continuing to feed elk trapped by winter and cut off from traditional migration routes due to human development.