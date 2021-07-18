Dig a hole away from water: Tips on the business of doing your business in the woods

The Bighorn National Forest received multiple reports last year of dogs sickened — some to near death — after going for a walk in Crazy Woman Canyon.
They were from separate households, on separate days. But all had a common thread, said Sara Evans Kirol, spokesperson for the forest: They’d each ingested THC, the chemical compound found in cannabis.
They most likely got that THC from consuming human feces they found along the popular hiking area.
You read that right.
“THC is a toxin to dogs and can kill them,” Evans Kirol said. “Apparently when humans ingest THC, most of it goes out in our waste.”
Record numbers of people flooded Wyoming’s mountains, prairies and lakes last year. Similar numbers are turning out so far this summer.
Land advocates applaud the interest in Wyoming’s open spaces, but also recognize the need to step up education on sustainable ways to recreate outside like carrying out your garbage, not feeding wildlife, and, well, the proper ways to poop in the woods.
Evans Kirol saw it all last year: human feces in the middle of trails, along creek banks and sitting out in fields. Toilet paper stuck to sagebrush and flowers.
It’s unsightly, sure, but the biggest problem — aside from possible health effects on wildlife consuming whatever may be lacing the waste — is pollution to water supplies.
“The water we are using in the backcountry will end up in somebody’s watershed. In the Wind River Range, depending on where we are, it will end up in Lander,” said Marco Johnson, senior faculty for NOLS.
“This is something that can have really significant and far reaching consequences if not taken care of properly.”
He also understands the unease that comes with taking care of business in the outdoors, especially for new visitors. Humans are used to using flushing toilets. For some folks, using a vault toilet or outhouse may be outside their comfort zone.
Fortunately, once you know the basic rules for pooping in the woods, it’s not that difficult to do properly in the future.
For anyone planning a trip to the backcountry — either for an overnight or even just a hike — Johnson and Evans Kirol, the Leave No Trace Wyoming state advocate, outline the best ways to take care of yourself, and your byproduct, in the woods.
Dig a hole as deep as a garden trowel: The most common regulations require visitors to dig a hole between 6 and 8 inches deep and usually about 4 inches in diameter before relieving themselves. They’re often called “cat holes” and they serve three functions. The first is to simply keep the feces away from wildlife, dogs and out of sight of other visitors. The second is to keep any bacteria or other components in the ground and out of a watershed. Deposited on the surface, it’s much easier for the waste to run off and end up in a creek or lake.
Lastly, burying feces allows the microbes in the top layers of soil to break it down. The depth of the hole may vary depending on your environment. Higher density microbes may be closer to the surface in drier areas, and run deeper in wetter ones. Look for the easier-to-dig-in duff, not the deeper, hard, often clay soils found in many areas in the state.
Carry out toilet paper: It is tempting to bury that toilet paper or baby wipe. You may think it will break down quickly. But unfortunately, especially in Wyoming’s semi-arid climate, toilet paper takes far longer to decompose. And it’s easy for animals to dig up then spread around. As Johnson says, no one likes to see toilet-paper flowers.
Carry it all out: Some places, like portions of the Cloud Peak Wilderness, require visitors to carry out not only toilet paper and wipes, but the feces itself. Thanks to modern innovations, it’s not as gross as it sounds. Plenty of companies make receptacles such as WAG Bags, which have a chemical inside meant to neutralize the smell and make it easier and more sanitary to carry out. Seal up the bag, place it in another Ziplock if you’re worried, and carry it back out to deposit in your garbage at home (many forest trailheads prohibit leaving human waste in the Dumpsters).
Requiring visitors carry out their human waste sounds disgusting and inconvenient, but it’s often a result of too many people not following standard bathroom rules in the woods, Johnson said.
Go far from trails, water and campgrounds: The best way to prevent more public land areas from requiring you carry out your human waste is to keep poop away from water, Johnson said. That means dig that hole at least 200 feet from any trail, campground or water source like creek, ditch or lake. Evans Kirol estimates that’s about 70 adult paces away from water or places humans congregate. It keeps people safe, and will provide you with the solitude we all want when taking care of business.
Wash up properly: When you’re done, be careful to wash your hands with soap and water then finish with hand sanitizer. If living through a global pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of good hygiene, Johnson said. Washing with soap removes any particles (make sure you’re still at least 200 feet away from any water source), and hand sanitizer, well, we all know at this point what it does.