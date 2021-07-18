Dig a hole away from water: Tips on the business of doing your business in the woods

“The water we are using in the backcountry will end up in somebody’s watershed. In the Wind River Range, depending on where we are, it will end up in Lander,” said Marco Johnson, senior faculty for NOLS.

“This is something that can have really significant and far reaching consequences if not taken care of properly.”

He also understands the unease that comes with taking care of business in the outdoors, especially for new visitors. Humans are used to using flushing toilets. For some folks, using a vault toilet or outhouse may be outside their comfort zone.

Fortunately, once you know the basic rules for pooping in the woods, it’s not that difficult to do properly in the future.

For anyone planning a trip to the backcountry — either for an overnight or even just a hike — Johnson and Evans Kirol, the Leave No Trace Wyoming state advocate, outline the best ways to take care of yourself, and your byproduct, in the woods.