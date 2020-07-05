Discovery of ancient supereruptions suggests the Yellowstone hotspot may be waning

Could this decline suggest that the Yellowstone hot spot is losing steam? This remains an intriguing possibility, and perhaps not unexpected as the hot spot starts to encounter colder and thicker continental crust as it migrates to the northeast due to the motion of the North American plate. But there may also be other supereruptions in Yellowstone’s geologic past that have yet to be discovered. Only time and further research will tell, and the work in Idaho provides a guide for how that further research might be done. Regardless, we must remain vigilant, since even if Yellowstone’s magmatic system is in decline, it may still erupt lava flows or experience smaller explosive eruptions in the future.