Disease experts say sun and fresh air are important, but stay close to home and away from others

If you pull up to a fishing access, and it’s packed with cars and fishermen, don’t stop. If a trailhead has people lingering at the start, keep moving. Stay 6 feet away from anyone not in your household at all times, no matter what.

“If you don’t socially distance, you may introduce the virus into your family and be really sorry. Or you can introduce it into the community and end up hurting someone older,” Dowell said. “Don’t go traveling all over the state. Stay within the county. Hunker down for a moment.”

You can still go hiking if you avoid others. You can go for runs around town or in the prairie. Turkey seasons are already open in some places, and more will open soon. But if you go, keep to yourself and stay close to home. Don’t, as many experts have advised, go on more risky outings like backcountry skiing, mountaineering or climbing that could land you in a hospital.

We’re lucky enough to live in a state like Wyoming where we all have quick access to bits of sagebrush flat or mountainside. The benefit of being the least-populated state in the nation right now is our ability to still go outside while staying away from everyone else.

“I don’t like it any better than anyone else,” Dowell said. “Better times are ahead, but we have to do this right now.”

Maybe fishing wasn’t the best plan. But if water is out, high country still snowed in, and many trailheads and campgrounds are closed, what should an outdoors person responsibly do to recreate in the age of COVID-19?