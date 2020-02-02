Don’t wait until spring to birdwatch – Wyoming offers plenty of local species

Sure, the black-necked stilt is interesting with its penguin-like body and long, pink legs, visible in the spring as it migrates farther north.
But the house finch will serenade you out your window even in the cold of February.
Many Wyoming birds adapted to long winters with little food by migrating south, somewhere with less snow on the ground, more bugs, seeds and fruits.
Others stuck around. They take advantage of less competition at feeders and crevices in buildings that provide shelter.
This winter, the Star-Tribune tracked down Zach Hutchinson, community naturalist and community science coordinator for Audubon Rockies and Bart Rea, longtime local birder, to provide a guide to some of the most common – and most interesting – birds you will likely see in your yard this winter.
House sparrow
The best way Hutchinson has to describe this nonnative species is “the most common little brown bird in your backyard.” The males and females look slightly different – males have what resemble a black goatee – and they’re both varying shades of brown and tan. In the winter, they’re the ones depending heavily on your bird feeder full of bird seed mix. In the summer, they voraciously eat tiny insects that can wreak havoc on your plants. If you don’t like them around, or want to make space for something else, fill in the cracks and crevices around your house and use a seed mixture that includes mostly safflower, niger and black oil sunflower seeds.
Northern flicker
The northern flicker is one of the largest species of woodpeckers in Wyoming, but most people don’t think of it as one because the birds spend much of their time on the ground, eating ants and termites. They will, however, destroy the side of your house if bugs live in your siding, Rea added. “Because they don’t sing, one of the ways they establish territory is drumming on wood siding or metal fascia on the side of your house,” Hutchinson said. They have red under their wings and tails, offering flashes of red when they fly.
Eurasian collared dove
Those big, noisy doves at your feeders and in your backyard in the winter are an invasive bird called Eurasian collared doves. In the pet trade, they’re sometimes called ring necked doves or turtle doves because of the band of color around the back of their necks. Wyoming’s native mourning doves migrate for the winter, so if you hear a sound that’s almost like a mourning dove, only maybe a bit croakier and less pleasing, it’s likely the Eurasian collared dove.
Black-capped chickadee
Wyoming hosts two chickadees, the black-capped and mountain. You’re most likely to see the black-capped around your feeder in the winter. In the bird world, they’re considered the watchdogs of the feeder or forest because they tend to announce predators early and often. “When you see chickadees you will see other birds flocking because they will sound the alarm if predators are found,” Hutchinson said. During bird banding, the chickadee is one of the feistier birds “going straight for your cuticle.” They’re smaller than a sparrow and have a ubiquitous black cap on their heads, white cheek patch and black throat leading to a bib.
European starling
Most people who think about starlings associate them with massive, amorphous flocks wreaking havoc on agricultural fields. But they also like to spend time in developed areas, nesting in holes or cracks in structures. This invasive bird is glossy and iridescent black with a yellow beak during their breeding plumage. Other parts of the year their beak is black.
Blue jay
Before western expansion brought towns and cottonwoods strung across middle America, the blue jay was likely more restricted to the eastern portions of our country. Before the 1970s, for example, few people likely saw blue jays in Casper or much of Wyoming. Steller’s jays were in the mountains, but not their cousin. Blue jays are slightly larger than robins with varying shades of blue and some black markings on their bodies. They can also be aggressive, mobbing raptors as large as owls.
House finch
Look to these tiny birds as the first real sign of spring. Not because they suddenly appeared – they’ve been around all winter – but because they’re one of the first to begin singing, Hutchinson said. “They will find a big conifer and they will sit at the very top,” he said. “They have already probably started singing in some parts of the state. It’s a long, melodic song.” The males have a beautiful red color on their face and breast and the female is plain gray and brown with gray-brown streaking on her breast.
American robin
We’re sorry to be the ones to tell you, but when you saw a robin out your window yesterday, it isn’t a sign of spring. “There’s actually a population of robins here year round, whether it’s the same individuals or birds from farther north,” Hutchinson said. “There are robins in Wyoming all year, and not in small numbers.” In the spring they’re feeding on insects and worms on the ground and in the winter they’re mostly in trees, eating fruits and berries.
Downy woodpecker
Unlike the northern flicker, the downy woodpecker is the smallest woodpecker in Wyoming. It has a white body with black on the back of its head. Males have a red dot on the back of their heads and females do not. Woodpeckers have two toes in the front and two in the back (songbirds have three in the front and one in the back) to allow for strong grip. They also have stiff tail feathers to prop them against tree trunks while they drill for insects. Consider putting suet in your feeder to keep woodpeckers from drilling into your house.
Sharp-shinned hawk
You may never see this one, but it’s there. Sharp-shinned hawks are about a foot long from end of beak to tip of tail with an orange-colored breast and slate, blue-gray head and back. Their eyes are yellow when they’re young and turn to blood red as adults. They love stalking backyard feeders where they pick off birds for food. “They are very secretive,” Hutchinson said. “However, if you notice in the middle of the day there’s a bunch of bird sounds and then all of a sudden they all disappear, it either means it flew over and made a pass or grabbed a bird and flew away.”