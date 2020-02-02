Don’t wait until spring to birdwatch – Wyoming offers plenty of local species

American robin

We’re sorry to be the ones to tell you, but when you saw a robin out your window yesterday, it isn’t a sign of spring. “There’s actually a population of robins here year round, whether it’s the same individuals or birds from farther north,” Hutchinson said. “There are robins in Wyoming all year, and not in small numbers.” In the spring they’re feeding on insects and worms on the ground and in the winter they’re mostly in trees, eating fruits and berries.

Downy woodpecker

Unlike the northern flicker, the downy woodpecker is the smallest woodpecker in Wyoming. It has a white body with black on the back of its head. Males have a red dot on the back of their heads and females do not. Woodpeckers have two toes in the front and two in the back (songbirds have three in the front and one in the back) to allow for strong grip. They also have stiff tail feathers to prop them against tree trunks while they drill for insects. Consider putting suet in your feeder to keep woodpeckers from drilling into your house.

Sharp-shinned hawk

You may never see this one, but it’s there. Sharp-shinned hawks are about a foot long from end of beak to tip of tail with an orange-colored breast and slate, blue-gray head and back. Their eyes are yellow when they’re young and turn to blood red as adults. They love stalking backyard feeders where they pick off birds for food. “They are very secretive,” Hutchinson said. “However, if you notice in the middle of the day there’s a bunch of bird sounds and then all of a sudden they all disappear, it either means it flew over and made a pass or grabbed a bird and flew away.”

