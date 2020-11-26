Drones, mites, electromagnetic energy — Wyoming’s war on invasives

The report also recognizes that Wyoming has not yet been inundated quite like some of our western neighbors. We still have a chance, experts say.

If Wyoming is to be successful fighting invasive grasses and plants — species that hitchhiked here on the bottoms of shoes, on the fur and wings of animals, tucked under wheel wells or hidden in bundles of hay — it’s going to depend on research projects by scores of scientists from counties, the state, the nation and the world. And while the reality of invasive plants are daunting, the prospects for new methods of combating them are promising.

“I feel hopeful, and I feel like part of that is because it’s not just one small group of us working on it now,” Mealor said. “A lot of other people, who historically their emphasis has not been focused on invasive species, are getting involved … and because of that I feel like we’re in a good place to move forward.”

First, find the weeds

Imagine, for a moment, that every person living in Wyoming is a trained botanist. Then imagine they’re all assigned a piece of the state to monitor for invasive weeds. Each one of us would be responsible for patrolling over 100 acres, said Dan Tekiela, an assistant professor at UW and invasive species researcher.