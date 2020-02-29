Environmental coalition: BLM not protecting wildlife in Sublette County

Also, the BLM should prioritize wildlife over development with the current and ongoing natural-gas market’s slump, she said.

“With Wyoming’s oil and gas economy in serious jeopardy, we recognize that our wildlife is a renewable resource that feeds our families and provides jobs, as long as we protect vital wildlife habitats,” Baker said.

She urged Jonah to use directional drilling and to wait for the winter sage-grouse study’s completion.

Jonah Energy’s Paul Ulrich said both species are extensively studied in the NPL’s EIS.

“Pronghorn and other sagebrush-obligate species were considerably analyzed through the NEPA process for our plan of development,” he said. “The BLM did an outstanding job developing the NPL EIS; it analyzed and reanalyzed resource protection measures to make sure the project could withstand the rigors of NEPA.”

Ulrich said Jonah already agrees to directional drilling over 10 years in the NPL and consistently works to be environmentally conscientious.

Also, Jonah Energy awaits the same winter study results.

The lawsuit is not why Jonah is waiting to develop the NPL, Ulrich added.