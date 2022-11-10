Environmental interests notch win in forest herbicide plan

BUFFALO — The Bighorn National Forest dropped its plan to treat mountain big sagebrush and duncecap larkspur, based on objections from environmental groups.

The forest has been revising its Invasive Species and Other Plant Management Plan — last updated in 1998 — that governs how it treats nonnative and noxious plants within its boundaries.

A draft decision, released in July, outlined the forest's decision to use aerial application of herbicide to treat invasive plant species and to treat native plants mountain big sagebrush and duncecap larkspur, all of which have stirred controversy.

Environmental groups, including the Bighorn Audubon Society, Council for the Bighorn Range, the Western Watersheds Project, the Bighorn Native Plant Society and Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, issued objections to the draft decision.

At a meeting to resolve conflict between the objectors and the U.S. Forest Service, the Forest Service agreed to drop from its final record of decision all sagebrush treatments and treatments of other native plants, including duncecap larkspur, in exchange for the organizations agreeing to drop their opposition to the proposed plan.

"We're going to do some more work on analyzing the potential effects of treating sagebrush and larkspur and make a decision if that's something we still need to consider and do,” said Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson. “Personally, I think it is, but we still need to do some more work on the environmental analysis piece.”

Both mountain big sagebrush and duncecap larkspur are native to the Mountain West region.

Mountain big sagebrush serves as habitat to a variety of wildlife on the forest, though land managers counter that too much of it means an inadequate habitat — a sagebrush mosaic mimics the natural state of the landscape before fire suppression and allows growth of grass and forbs that nourish wildlife.

Historically, the forest has created that sagebrush mosaic through prescribed burning, though its burn window — the optimal time of year, weather and fuels conditions for a planned burn — has considerably narrowed over time, and fire crews are typically not available when there is one, Johnson said.

“Even though prescribed burning is our preferred tool, it's a hard one for us to use," he said. “So we were looking at using herbicides, just as an additional tool in the toolbox. And we have done that in the past on a smaller footprint of the forest. We just need to do some more homework on figuring out how and if we want to do that at a broader scale.”

The environmental impact statement published before the objection period outlined the forest's intent to treat the shrub using mowing, burning and herbicide application on up to 5,100 acres of mountain big sagebrush annually. Officials estimate there are approximately 163,000 acres of sagebrush habitat in the forest.

Though a native plant, duncecap larkspur is poisonous to cattle once its purple flower blooms and is therefore considered a noxious weed in Johnson County.

That's why agricultural advocates, including the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, applauded this aspect of the forest's plan to treat roughly 10 to 20 acres at a time using herbicide.

JoAnne Puckett, president of the Bighorn Audubon Society, said that while the organization is supportive of the forest catering to its multiple uses and responsible livestock grazing practices, it took issue with the forest's plan to treat native plant species.

“Remove native plants and you remove food, shelter and nesting necessary for hundreds of species thereby removing birds, butterflies, bees, mule deer and other wildlife,” Puckett wrote in an email to the Bulletin. “Remove native plants and the area is vulnerable to invasive plants. Remove native plants and you remove healthy waters, aquatic organisms, and soil.”

Application of herbicides on native plants, in general, was a concern for the organizations as well.

In its objection, the society wrote that it worried aerial spraying of herbicides would lead to increased risk of accidents, including spills or drifts.

The forest will proceed with aerial spraying of invasive species, which, officials say, will allow them to treat more invasive species in rugged terrain.

Duncecap larkspur is only a concern on grazing lands, where it would impact cattle, Johnson said.

“Since it is a fairly localized and kind of site-specific problem, it made sense to me to pull that out of this bigger forest-wide decision and we'll address it in sites specifically with those specific grazing allotments,” he said.

Johnson said that the forest aims to publish a final record of decision in time to implement the plan next summer.

“I appreciate (the objectors') interest and their concern, because I do feel like it helped us make a better decision and put a better product out there,” he said.