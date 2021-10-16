EPA backs Bighorn Forest’s plan for aerial herbicide spraying

“[I]t is unclear in the Draft EIS that the maximum treatment of 15,000 acres of mountain big sagebrush over two years will satisfy the project’s desired conditions rapidly or whether 76,500 acres (5,100 acres per year for 15 years) is the goal,” Strobel wrote.

Similarly, the forest’s description of total treatment acreage for all types of vegetation could be interpreted widely, the EPA said. “[I]t is never clearly identified if 79,650 [acres] or 375,000 acres of treated vegetation is the goal,” the letter reads.

National Forest officials also should map where the herbicides are to be sprayed and where vegetation would be otherwise killed. “We recommend the USFS include waterbodies, wetlands and other sensitive areas on maps near treatment areas,” Strobel wrote

Finally, the Forest Service should look to changing domestic stock grazing methods as part of its strategy, the EPA said.