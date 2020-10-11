Experts offer advice on weighing the mental and physical benefits of being outdoors versus the harm of breathing wildfire smoke

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring, the University of Wyoming Nordic Ski Team pushed all its strength training workouts outside to limit the spread of the disease, and they continued into the fall.
Then the Mullen Fire, one of the largest wildfires in Wyoming’s history, exploded outside Laramie. Winds shifted. Smoke bathed the town. Outside was suddenly also unsafe.
“It’s like working out when you’re sick,” said Rachel Watson, a UW microbiology and biochemistry instructor and one of the team’s coaches. “It does more damage than good.”
So Watson and the team’s other coach, Christi Boggs, began the same juggle many of us in southeast Wyoming have faced in the past week or so – how to reap the mental and physical benefits of being outside while not suffering (potentially long-term) side effects of breathing too much wildfire smoke.
The simplest answer from Dr. Andy Dunn, the Wyoming Medical Center’s chief of staff, is to “listen to your body.” The reality, he and other experts admit, is a bit more complicated.
***
Just how harmful wildfire smoke is on a person’s lungs, heart and body depends generally on three factors: Physical health of the individual, severity of the smoke and duration and intensity of exposure.
Physical health is typically the first factor most physicians address.
If you have any pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, chronic respiratory illness or even sensitive allergies, your threshold for exposure will be much more limited. Age also plays a role, Dunn said.
“We know young babies, kids have a hard time clearing environmental allergens, smoke from their noses,” he said. “They don’t have experience with their bodies and can push themselves too hard.”
The same applies to the elderly, largely because it is harder for their systems to clear inflammation and harmful particles and their lungs are, in general, not quite as strong.
The severity of the smoke is a tougher threshold to pinpoint. If websites like purpleair.com or airnow.gov, which give air quality readings for various areas, say it’s unhealthy for anyone to be outside, take the website’s advice, said Dr. Marcy Ballman, division director for the American Lung Association.
Once it moves into the mid-range, into the yellow or orange zones, harmfulness of exposure becomes a bit more subjective, she said, which is where duration and intensity are factors. Less exposure means less harm.
Watson and Boggs tried establishing a number measurement for when it was and wasn’t safe to exercise outside, but realized quickly that it depended too much on the activity. Their athletes would walk, for example, on days of heavier smoke, instead of, say, running hill intervals.
The faster you’re breathing, the more particles you absorb into your body and lungs, Ballman said. So while sitting in a camp chair holding a fishing pole might be fine, marathon training perhaps should wait.
***
Even after you’ve looked outside to assess smoke, checked air quality readings and decided you should try running, biking, hiking or camping, listen to your body, said Dunn and Ballman.
If you feel any different exercising than you would on a normal, smoke-free day, you’re pushing to hard. That means if you start wheezing, coughing, develop a sore throat or headache, slow down, stop and consider moving inside.
The same goes for less strenuous activities.
Can working out, or even simply existing in severe wildfire smoke cause permanent damage?
Yes, said Dr. Anna Neumeier, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Colorado Division of Pulmonary Sciences. A 2018 paper from the Environmental Protection Agency showed there was a higher association of death associated with wildfire smoke, especially for those in susceptible populations.
Ballman recounted a recent Montana study that followed a group of people after the 2017 wildfires ravaged the state. For many of the participants, it took a year or more for lung function to completely return.
Smoke exposure can also increase the negative effects of other respiratory illnesses, including COVID, said Ballman and Dunn. If you’re body is busy working to clear smoke and other particles from your lungs and even bloodstream, your immune system will be more susceptible than normal.
While cloth and surgical masks, Ballman cautions, are effective at keeping moist air particles in to prevent the spread of COVID and other diseases, they are not effective at keeping smoke’s nanoparticles out.
So then how do people in Wyoming – the least populated state in the country known for its outdoor recreation offerings – balance the physical and mental need for outdoor time with the threat harmful effects of smoke?
Boggs and Watson have tried to figure it out by watching weather maps and finding pockets of clean air. Last weekend, their team went for a long-distance run on a stretch of open space between Laramie and Fort Collins, between smoke from the Mullen Fire and the northern Colorado Cameron Peak Fire.
They’re also encouraging their athletes to exercise in their homes, doing yoga or other strength workouts via Zoom.
And Ballman reminds everyone – hunters, anglers, athletes, runners, bikers and walkers – that soon it will rain or snow and the smoke will diminish.
“Mental health is super important, but it’s all about risk reward,” Ballman said. “If you feel like you’re going a bit stir crazy and have to get out, try and limit to shorter periods of time, then wait. The weather pattern is bound to change.”
