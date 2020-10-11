Experts offer advice on weighing the mental and physical benefits of being outdoors versus the harm of breathing wildfire smoke

Physical health is typically the first factor most physicians address.

If you have any pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, chronic respiratory illness or even sensitive allergies, your threshold for exposure will be much more limited. Age also plays a role, Dunn said.

“We know young babies, kids have a hard time clearing environmental allergens, smoke from their noses,” he said. “They don’t have experience with their bodies and can push themselves too hard.”

The same applies to the elderly, largely because it is harder for their systems to clear inflammation and harmful particles and their lungs are, in general, not quite as strong.

The severity of the smoke is a tougher threshold to pinpoint. If websites like purpleair.com or airnow.gov, which give air quality readings for various areas, say it’s unhealthy for anyone to be outside, take the website’s advice, said Dr. Marcy Ballman, division director for the American Lung Association.

Once it moves into the mid-range, into the yellow or orange zones, harmfulness of exposure becomes a bit more subjective, she said, which is where duration and intensity are factors. Less exposure means less harm.