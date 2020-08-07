Famed Livingston fly-fishing shop in new hands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LIVINGSTON — There’s an added burden when taking over an historic business. That may be why Dale Sexton seems a bit fatigued as he gives a tour of Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop, which he and Mark Gurley purchased in April.

“It’s been a mad scramble,” Sexton said as a carpet layer worked in an adjoining room.

Sexton moved the contents of his Timber Trails outdoor store, located only a few doors down Park Street, into the old fishing store this spring. Now Dan Bailey’s is about more than fishing. There’s a bike shop in the back, skateboards on the wall and hiking gear tucked into another corner.

In deference to the building’s history, the walls of the shop are still decorated with wooden plaques. Each one of the 450 boards on the Wall of Fame contains the black outline of a trout, the name of the angler who caught the 4-pound or bigger fish, the water where they caught the trout and the fly they used. A 1949 Billings Herald article said the wall “has become one of the most coveted fishing trophies in the West.”

“You don’t usually co-mingle a bike and fly shop,” Sexton said. “But it’s part of our past.”

The past