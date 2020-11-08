Find the beauty outside in this insecure, in-between time

This is a time of transition.

Daylight fades more each day as the sun rises later and sets a bit sooner.

The weather constantly varies. It’s 60 one day, below zero the next. We go for hikes in t-shirts then feel the crunch of thick frost under our boots.

It’s not really fall anymore. Fall is when the leaves change, when the air feels crisp but still kind, when we’re tired of summer heat but not worried about winter’s chill. We can still sleep in tents just a few weekends more in the fall. We can eat picnics on tailgates or perched on rocks. That is fall. We’re not in that fall anymore, not really.

But we’re also not into winter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Just as fall makes sense with its pumpkins, scarecrows and big game seasons. Winter makes sense for its deep snow, long nights and cozy evenings cupping hot chocolate.

It’s easy to hate this time of year, to write it off as a shoulder season – too cold and unpredictable to hike or fish, too warm and muddy to ski or snowmobile.