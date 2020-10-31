Fish and Game elk trapping operation nets 16 for 'translocation' to central Idaho

“Not every push was successful because these are wild animals and they have a mind of their own,” he said. “It’s worse than herding cats. I think our largest group that came through was about 4 or 5.”

White said that by the end of the second day, the elk knew how to play the game and win.

“We started to see behavior that we couldn’t even get them near that trap,” White said. “They started to figure out the game. … They were wise to it. So we decided to pull the plug.”

The 16 elk were transported in a trailer provided by Siddoway elk ranch of eastern Idaho. White said they expect the elk to be assimilated into herds near the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.

“It’s probably been 20 years since the department did a similar project and that was over in the Weiser area,” said Terry Thompson Fish and Game regional communication manager.