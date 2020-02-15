Fish numbers and pounds per mile are down significantly since 2012 in the North Platte, but biologists, anglers, say the fishing is still strong

Objectives for a stretch of river near Speas Hatchery, another between Bessemer Bend and Morad Park in Casper the final stretch near Glenrock are lower because of the condition of the river.

Hahn can explain:

“The Gray Reef reach is bad for recruitment of young fish, so we don’t typically see those; they’re usually adults,” he said. “Bessemer Bend is young fish that use the narrows as a nursery, and Casper gets drift from above. So if you have really good age class up high, it shows up in Casper a year or so later.”

When flows peaked, water stayed cold and food exploded in 2010 and 2011, as fish populations boomed. Those fish hatched and continued growing, helping the river maintain about 7,000 pounds of fish per mile even though the total number of fish dropped by thousands. But rainbow trout only live about five years, so most of them are now gone. What remains is the result of a series of poorer water years and even poorer egg and baby fish survival.

***

A bad fish count on the Platte is still good compared to most rivers, clarified both Hahn and Tatum. And while the two main variables are difficult to control – weather and water levels – Game and Fish and partners can do some work to help river conditions and fish numbers.