Fish numbers and pounds per mile are down significantly since 2012 in the North Platte, but biologists, anglers, say the fishing is still strong

Pictures plastered the front page of the Star-Tribune in 2010 a decade ago showing water careening over the top of Pathfinder Dam. The North Platte River flooded parks and pathways, hitting sandbags piled to protect buildings. Flows through Casper reached about 8,000 cubic feet per second, almost four times a normal year.
Biologists predicted the extra water could only be good for the fishery – after all, fish like water – but the actual impact was still impressive.
In 2012, after another year of record flows, researchers on the North Platte River below Gray Reef Dam estimated 7,300 pounds of fish per mile and about 9,000 fish per mile. Even for a river known for holding some of the densest trout stretches in the West, that was impressive. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department sets an objective of about 4,100 pounds per mile and 3,600 fish, said Matt Hahn, the Casper region’s fisheries supervisor.
Fast forward eight years, and the opposite is true.
A series of strange years with low water levels during spawning and a rush of run off after spawning has led to poor survival rates.
And now estimates are around 3,400 pounds per mile and 2,100 fish.
“I’m not the least concerned if we have that representation of 3, 4 and 5-year-old fish,” said Trent Tatum, co-owner of The Reef Fly Shop and North Platte Lodge. “If you start to get those poor year classes in succession, that’s when you have to throw up a flag.”
How is the rest of the river doing, and should anything be done to help? Hahn explains.
***
The North Platte River once swelled to a mile wide through Casper, then trickled to almost nothing in the fall. It was a relatively warm-water fishery with native sauger, shovelnose sturgeon and channel catfish. But a series of dams including Seminoe, Pathfinder, Alcova and Gray Reef, created a cold-water fishery perfect for trout.
Game and Fish began regularly stocking various trout species in 1940s and continued regularly until about 1996.
Throughout those decades, nearly every strain of rainbow trout was dumped in, as were Snake River and Bear River cutthroat and brown trout. The result means the Platte is known for colorful hybrid rainbow and cutthroat trout.
By the mid-90s, Game and Fish began working with the Bureau of Reclamation to release what are called flushing flows – water rushed down each day to clean the gravel on the bottom of the river for about a week before spawning begins. The result was striking, Hahn said. Trout could successfully reproduce, and stocking was reduced to almost nothing.
Flushing flows worked so well, in fact, that Game and Fish’s goals for the river are almost seven times what would be considered a blue ribbon fishery.
Objectives for a stretch of river near Speas Hatchery, another between Bessemer Bend and Morad Park in Casper the final stretch near Glenrock are lower because of the condition of the river.
Hahn can explain:
“The Gray Reef reach is bad for recruitment of young fish, so we don’t typically see those; they’re usually adults,” he said. “Bessemer Bend is young fish that use the narrows as a nursery, and Casper gets drift from above. So if you have really good age class up high, it shows up in Casper a year or so later.”
When flows peaked, water stayed cold and food exploded in 2010 and 2011, as fish populations boomed. Those fish hatched and continued growing, helping the river maintain about 7,000 pounds of fish per mile even though the total number of fish dropped by thousands. But rainbow trout only live about five years, so most of them are now gone. What remains is the result of a series of poorer water years and even poorer egg and baby fish survival.
***
A bad fish count on the Platte is still good compared to most rivers, clarified both Hahn and Tatum. And while the two main variables are difficult to control – weather and water levels – Game and Fish and partners can do some work to help river conditions and fish numbers.
One solution is working on tributaries like Bolton Creek to restore beaver-type structures, allowing runoff to pool in the ponds and sediment to settle before it rushes into the river.
If needed, fisheries officials could also do some in-depth monitoring of spawning beds to see how much of the river is usable and if anything could be done to improve conditions.
As a last resort, Game and Fish can also stock the river.
But even with low numbers, Tatum said he hasn’t seen a change in fishing.
“Have they made an incredible fishery out of this? It’s arguably one of the best in the world,” Tatum said. “But it’s multifaceted. It’s a fishery and it’s also irrigation water for a lot of people. There’s a lot of things to consider.”