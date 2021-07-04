Fisheries experts urge caution this summer as temperatures rise and water levels drop

“People release them and you end up with floating kokanee,” he added. “If you catch your three-fish limit, keep them and quit fishing or fish for lake trout pups or rainbow trout.”

Similarly, if a river allows you to keep fish, catch your limit, put them in the cooler and head out, said Nick Walrath, Green River Project coordinator for Trout Unlimited.

And remember to bring along a thermometer so you can check the temperature of the water if there’s any question.

Try somewhere else

Just because the rivers are warm and lakes dangerous for salmonid fishing doesn’t mean you have to stay home.

High mountain streams are likely still cool enough to catch and release, Keith said. You can also think about fishing high mountain streams for fish like brook trout and keep your limit for a fish dinner or two.

Or think about targeting other species, Walrath said. Head to places like Flaming Gorge and cast in the flats for carp. They’re big and fight hard.

Silver linings (if any can be found)