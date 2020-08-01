Follow waves of flowers unfolding through Wyoming mountains this summer

Find these little white beauties soaking in standing water at the base of a snowfield. They’re the first to grow when ground is laid bare, and rarely wait for water to recede. Their petals are long and slender.

Scarlet Indian paintbrush, Castilleja miniata

This flower is so ubiquitous to Wyoming, one variety became our state flower. While the scarlet Indian paintbrush is slightly different than the Wyoming Indian paintbrush, they’re both worth noticing. Scarlet Indian paintbrush grows across Wyoming’s mountainous moist soils, meadows and creek banks. But don’t just notice the red ones. Indian paintbrush comes in a rainbow of colors from deep red and orange to pink and even white.

White bog orchid, Platanthera dilatata

It’s understandable if from a distance these long, slender stalks look relatively unremarkable in a meadow filled with columbine, Indian paintbrush or clover. But look closer, and you’ll see that the flowers are actually a member of the orchid family. Wyoming only has a small fraction of the tens of thousands of orchid species in the world. But the ones we have are stunning. Look for these dainty orchids in wet, marshy areas.

Hookedspur violet, Viola adunca