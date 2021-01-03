For a few, Alcova is a place of solitude and beauty in the winter

Alcova sits 30 minutes west of Casper and serves as the city's summertime getaway when the temperature spikes. On any given weekend, the lake is crowded with boaters and bathers, anglers and those angling for a nap by water.

But the lake takes on a different feel in the winter. The road leading to Alcova itself can be covered in ice, and life at the lake almost comes to a halt. The cold wind that hits your exposed face feels like a whip across your cheeks and ears, and the snow can feel like an added layer of solitude with almost no one in sight. Alcova attracts only a few hardy souls such as Wenino, who visits plenty in the summer and sometimes with company, but returns in colder months alone for a sense of solitude when most people have stored their swimsuits and kayaks for the year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I don't take people when I go in the fall because I don't want the responsibility if they turn their kayak over in that cold water," Wenino said. "In the winter or in the fall, when that waters really cold, I'm going out there by myself, I'm only going to be responsible for me."

Foot patrol decreases in the winter, and the campgrounds empty. While you may stumble across a few ice fishermen, the lake feels empty, according to Sgt. Bart Olson, who works with emergency dispatch at the Natrona County Sheriff's office.