Forrest Fenn says recently discovered treasure was hidden in Wyoming

"However, the finder understands how important some closure is for many searchers, so today he agreed that we should reveal that the treasure was found in Wyoming."

The Equality State had been the subject of plenty of speculation about the treasure's location. A father and son from Cody, for instance, believed that they had solved the puzzle and that the riddle led to Kirwin, a Park County ghost town.

In 2017, a man died in Yellowstone National Park searching for the treasure.

Fenn said after the treasure's apparent discovery that it had been found where he hid it more than a decade ago "under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains,” according to a previous version of the post on Neitzel's blog. He said a man from “back East” who he hadn’t spoken with in two years found it.