Forrest Fenn says recently discovered treasure was hidden in Wyoming

Even after Forrest Fenn said in early June that his widely-sought treasure had been found, speculation on where he had hidden it persisted.
The retired Santa Fe, New Mexico, art dealer said that he would honor the wishes of whoever found it by not revealing their identity or the treasure's location.
However, he seems to have budged on one of those conditions: The treasure — supposedly worth $2 million — was hidden in Wyoming, he said Wednesday in an update to a blog post.
"Many of the searchers for my treasure had solves that seemed to neatly fit the clues in my poem," Fenn wrote on dalneitzel.com. Dan Neitzel, who spoke to National Public Radio last month about the search, runs the blog about the millionaire's treasure chest.
"Then when the finder found and retrieved the treasure, other searchers wondered how close they had been to the right spot," Fenn continued in his post. "Because I promised the finder I would not reveal who found it or where, I have remained mostly silent.
"However, the finder understands how important some closure is for many searchers, so today he agreed that we should reveal that the treasure was found in Wyoming."
The Equality State had been the subject of plenty of speculation about the treasure's location. A father and son from Cody, for instance, believed that they had solved the puzzle and that the riddle led to Kirwin, a Park County ghost town.
In 2017, a man died in Yellowstone National Park searching for the treasure.
Fenn said after the treasure's apparent discovery that it had been found where he hid it more than a decade ago "under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains,” according to a previous version of the post on Neitzel's blog. He said a man from “back East” who he hadn’t spoken with in two years found it.
"Perhaps today’s announcement will bring some closure to those whose solves were in New Mexico, Colorado or Montana," his update concluded. "To all of those who did not find the treasure, we hope that you got some enjoyment from the chase."
