Four ways to prepare fish for those who do and don’t like fish, and anyone in between

The biggest criticism of fish is that it tastes, well, fishy. We get that.

Salmonids — trout and salmon — are often the fishiest-tasting fish in the state. Their dark pink meat has rich oils and flavors that many like, and many don’t.

Fortunately for those who are a bit more fish hesitant, trout and salmon aren’t the only options in Wyoming. We have plenty of white-meat options, fish with a lighter feel and taste, ones that flake and melt in your mouth.

And cooking them doesn’t need to be complicated. Often, the simplest recipes are the best to highlight the natural flavors in the meat.

So to accommodate busy summer schedules and picky eaters, we’ve borrowed a concept from The New York Times cooking section, and crafted four recipes that are only loosely recipes and can be made up in camp or at home.

Feel free to consider these a basis from which to cook. Switch out ingredients as you see fit or find in your cupboard or camper. Most of these recipes work with any kind of fish.

Happy fishing, and happy cooking.

Pan-fried walleye