Game and Fish considers bringing wild sheep back to Sweetwater Rocks

Bighorn sheep once roamed most of Wyoming’s mountain ranges. They lived across the West, in fact, likely numbering around 1.5 million before European settlers moved through in waves.

Now only about 85,000 survive in isolated, mountainous pockets from southern Canada to Mexico. In Wyoming, they persisted in places like the wind-swept ridges of the Teton, Wind River and Absaroka ranges and were reintroduced into places like the Seminoe and Ferris mountains southwest of Casper and the Laramie Range.

And now the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, at the instigation of an area landowner, may restart another herd that once was.

“This is one of the first bighorn sheep herds described in the state,” said Ryan Lance, president of the yawning Pathfinder Ranches near Pathfinder Reservoir. “Wild sheep were a fixture in the area... I think we can get it done, and get it done right, and be proud of it.”

Lance first brought the idea to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission in July. Bighorn sheep restored to the Seminoe and Ferris mountains were doing well, he said, and he and others have enjoyed watching big rams roam the ranch and associated leased lands. When he asked former Game and Fish director Scott Talbott where else bighorn sheep could perhaps be reintroduced, the director mentioned the Sweetwater Rocks area encompassing the iconic Split Rock.

Bighorn sheep had already been brought back to the area in the 1940s and ‘50s, said Game and Fish wildlife biologist Daryl Lutz. But they didn’t last long, and no bighorn sheep have lived in the area since the 1980s.

The sheep had been brought to Sweetwater Rocks from Wyoming’s Whiskey Basin herd, a historically robust group of sheep living outside Dubois high in the Wind River Range. Desert bighorn sheep were also translocated from southern Nevada. Unfortunately for transplants, biologists have since realized that not all sheep can survive in all areas. Sheep conditioned to live in high elevation mountain slopes with deep snow may not thrive in the distinctive granite rocks and associated prairie of central Wyoming.

Only about 41% of bighorn sheep transfers are successful, according to a study commissioned by Game and Fish on the Sweetwater Rocks relocation concept. But the Sweetwater Rocks sheep relocation proposal is unique in that bighorn sheep are thriving nearby in very similar habitat in the Seminoe and Ferris mountains.

Aside from an at-times finicky taste in habitat, bighorn sheep are also incredibly susceptible to diseases like pneumonia, often contracted from domestic sheep. The issue has been so controversial in the past, that bighorn sheep advocates and domestic sheep producers spent years compromising on a statewide bighorn sheep and domestic sheep plan. The document helps set guidelines on where wild sheep and domestic sheep should and shouldn’t be, and what wild sheep herds can be prioritized or not.

Lance knew any possibility of a reintroduced herd would face scrutiny among domestic livestock producers, but he also knew the landscape had changed over the years. The Pathfinder Ranch — which owns 100,000 acres and has federal permits to lease another 538,000 acres — has one of the only domestic sheep permits in the area that would be affected.

When he presented the Game and Fish Commission with his thoughts, they agreed it warranted a look, so Game and Fish contracted researchers at the University of Wyoming to look into the viability of the range for wild sheep as well as the possibility of contact with domestic sheep.

The results recently released results show promise, Lance said.

Rarely anymore do entire bighorn sheep herds commingle with domestic sheep. Wild and domestic sheep managers generally keep them separated. The problem rests on roaming males, generally young roaming males.

“Bighorn sheep are notorious for making exploratory movements, which is when they leave their core home range and come back, and that’s when they are exposed to domestic sheep,” said Brittany Wagler, a UW research scientist who led the Sweetwater Rocks habitat study.

Exactly how far wild sheep will wander from their home range varies, but the farthest distances are usually no more than about 18 miles, with typical movements between 5 and 7 miles.

Some domestic sheep do graze in the Sweetwater Rocks area in the summer, but they are relatively far from wild sheep range, Wagler said.

In fact, the risk of a wild sheep on a walkabout encountering domestic sheep would be lower in the Sweetwater Rocks area than it is currently in the nearby Seminoe and Ferris ranges, which have so far stayed disease-free.

The Sweetwater Rocks also has plenty of good wild sheep habitat, including steep, rugged, rocky terrain with easy access to cliffs and grasses, plants like wildflowers and shrubs for food.

“Between habitat selection and risk of contact, both of those point to the area being a good little pocket to have bighorn sheep,” Wagler said.

Game and Fish and Lance also wanted the process to include all area landowners and domestic livestock producers. Wildlife managers spent months talking with landowners about the possibility, met with the domestic sheep and wild sheep working group and held two public meetings.

Some questions about federal land leases may delay the sheep transfer, if it’s approved by the Commission, but Lance still feels hopeful it will proceed. If it does, the Pathfinder Ranches will allow access to the area for anyone holding a bighorn sheep hunting license, Lance said, as they do for the Seminoe-Ferris herd.

“Any opportunity we have to reintroduce species into an area where the hand of man played a significant role removing them from an ecosystem we should,” he said. “It’s another way for us to demonstrate this notion that we can achieve sustainability on a landscape scale and do it with minimal impact to other interests.”

