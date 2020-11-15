Game and Fish offers informational sessions about elk feedgrounds, an issue that’s divided western Wyoming for decades

For more than 100 years, elk have flowed out of the mountains surrounding western Wyoming and onto feedgrounds where workers spend each winter tossing hay out of trailers for food.

Feedgrounds started as a way to prevent mass starvation in elk during hard winters as human development encroached on critical winter habitat. They continue as a way to maintain elk numbers in spite of dwindling habitat, keep elk out of cattle hay stacks, and prevent the spread of diseases like brucellosis from elk to cattle.

But for the past decade, they’ve faced increasing skepticism as experts have watched chronic wasting disease march across the state. An outbreak of the always-fatal disease on the feedgrounds, biologists warn, could prove dire to Wyoming’s iconic elk herds.

In response to one of Wyoming’s most controversial wildlife issues, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold four listening sessions for the public on Dec. 1, 2 and 3 to kick off a broader planning process.

“The issues are very complex. There’s multiple agencies involved that all have different objectives, and we have two competing wildlife diseases and litigation,” said Game and Fish’s director, Brian Nesvik. “There’s a lot to absorb there.”