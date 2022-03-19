Gillette man creates group aimed at getting those with disabilities into the mountains

GILLETTE — As Aaron McKillop drove from Moab, Utah, back to Gillette last March, he had an overwhelming urge to revisit MercyMe’s song “Say I Won’t.”

A friend had recommended the song to him a few days before as he was four-wheeling in the desert. He’d listened to it but didn’t really pay too much attention.

“I’m not the smartest guy,” he explained, as he described pulling up the song’s music video on his phone, while he drove his truck with his other hand. The situation was more precarious due to the fact that McKillop drives with hand controls.

He doesn’t condone driving while operating a cellphone but that day he made an exception.

Re-watching the video changed his life.

Tears ran down his face as he saw Gary Miracle, a man who lost his arms and legs to a blood infection, looking back at him.

McKillop suffered a spinal cord injury in 2014 when he over-jumped a double tabletop at a BMX practice session. That crash ultimately led to him losing the function of his legs.

As he listened to the song, he began to reflect on his trip to Moab the days before and the people who had supported him since his injury.

“It just hit me how blessed I was,” he said.

He decided he needed to help those who didn’t have the support or resources he had.

In the span of a day, the idea for Say We Won’t Gives was born.

Say We Won’t Gives is a newly approved nonprofit organization.

The goal is to create opportunities for others with disabilities to be able to get back outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing or four-wheeling.

McKillop and his team would get in contact with those who sign up for a trip and work out what needs would need to be met for each individual in order to get the individuals back outdoors.

The group’s name is McKillop’s play on the words of the song that started it all.

“I hate the words ‘I’ and ‘you,’” McKillop explained as he talked about the birth of the name. Placing “we” in the name created a sense of community and took away the exclusivity of the other words.

From the moment the nonprofit was approved, McKillop and his board members and friends have worked to put together the vision he saw on that day in March.

Before the accident, McKillop was always outdoors. After the accident, he didn’t want to go back to the places that had brought him so much joy. From 2014 to 2019, he visited the mountains only one time.

“I hated going back there. It wasn’t the same,” he said.

Then one day he woke up and looked at his son. He decided it was time. Within 24 hours, he’d visited a downtown store and bought himself a RZR, a type of side-by-side off-road trail vehicle.

That night, he and his son worked on installing his hand controls and then he was ready to go.

“It’s good to see him get back out there and working on things he used to enjoy and getting his kids out there too,” said Joey Bowker, a close friend and helper for the organization.

He’s been friends with McKillop for more than 20 years. Working on the organization has been a great thing for McKillop but also those who they hope to help, he said.

The new organization is meant to help all of those who deal with their disabilities on a daily basis. But McKillop also wants to help catch those who are really going through what he calls the 18-month mark.

After being in the hospital, McKillop was placed in a spinal cord and brain injury physical therapy facility with about 40 other people.

“You always look to the left and see someone with a worse accident than you and you say, ‘I got this,’” he said.

But all of the physical therapy did not prepare him for his return home.

“You come home and they don’t prep you for that,” he said. “Especially in Gillette, how often do you see someone rolling down the road?”

People will check in and visit frequently for the first three to four months after someone returns home, McKillop said.

But eventually, those visits fade.

The tough stuff starts to creep in as those recovering start to transition into their new normal.

“You slide into that mindset and your brain starts going, ‘I’m done.’ There’s that point a guy needs some help, and I say that’s about the 18-month mark,” McKillop said.

Financially, Social Security does help but McKillop noted that oftentimes it’s just enough for people to survive.

It doesn’t leave room for many extra expenses, like a boat or four-wheeler.

But getting back outdoors is something that McKillop says people need, especially in the wide open spaces of Wyoming.

“We don’t want to be at home. We want to be out,” he said.

This year, he hopes to be able to start putting some miles on the four-wheelers with trips for others.

The largest hurdle McKillop sees ahead is setting up insurance and making sure they are equipped to handle the different needs of people requesting the trips.

“It’s going to take time figuring out the different people’s needs and accommodations necessary for them to have the most enjoyable experience when they’re out there,” Bowker said.

He’s learned a lot simply by being around McKillop but pointed out that for many, accommodations and comfort are things taken for granted when roaming about on the trails.

There is no organization like it throughout the state of Wyoming that the two could think of. McKillop has been in contact with a group in Colorado who has worked with a similar idea. He plans to visit the leader to learn different tactics the group has used, since there is a learning curve in taking a new idea and turning it into reality.

Ultimately, he wants it to spread across the country to help change as many lives as possible.

“I don’t know where it’s going, but I hope it goes big,” he said.

He and two of his kids are headed to St. George, Utah, next weekend with Bowker and a few others to scout out possible routes they could use for future trips.

While they scout the routes, he and Bowker are sure to engage in what has now become a point of contention between the two: a race.

Right now, Bowker isn’t too worried.

“You can ask Aaron who won on the last race,” he said.

But with McKillop’s determination it’s hard to say who will be the victor.

As they race through the trails, feeling the wind against them and seeing open sky for miles around, they will be living in a moment that many in McKillop’s shoes don’t believe is possible for them to get back to.

That’s the very thing the organization is fighting to change.

