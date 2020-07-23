Grizzly attacks in 2020 run at record high

The other likely ingredient in the cloudy calculus that has led to more humans being hurt early on than ever before, van Manen said, is that grizzlies continue to fan out and reoccupy old haunts on the fringes of the region from which they were wiped out generations ago. More people and more bears in more places, the thinking goes, increases the likelihood that somebody is going to bear the brunt of the aggression inherent in the grizzly.

The seven attacks in the ecosystem through June 26 have varied in nature.

“The types of incidents have been kind of all over the place, both geographically and in their context,” van Manen said. “You have some that involved antler hunters, some that involved bikers, hikers, a tourist in Yellowstone, a Fish and Wildlife Service employee. It’s all over the map, which tells me there’s nothing in particular going on with the bears themselves.”

None of the incidents, he said, indicated predatory behavior.