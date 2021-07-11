Grizzly conflicts central to new Upper Green River grazing debate

“[G]razing is an exception to normal wilderness protections,” wrote Gary Macfarlane, a board member of Wilderness Watch. “It is a use that, by definition and practice, degrades Wilderness. The Wilderness Act does not grant special privileges to those that graze their cattle or sheep in Wilderness…”

One of four allotments that make up the Elk Ridge Complex covers a wilderness basin that is a special place, a backcountry horseman told the federal agency. “There are some areas which I think would be better off left alone,” Ernie Wampler Jr. wrote.

“The Tosi Creek area has the greater amount of pristine alpine country in it than the other three [Elk Ridge Complex] allotments,” Wampler wrote. “I have probably spent as much time in that area as anyone since the sheep left, so I know of what I speak.

There’s also debate regarding whether expanding the grazing area would benefit or harm habitat.

“Spreading existing grazing use across a broader landscape can allow some traditionally highly used areas to recuperate and generally lessen impacts across the larger area,” Wyoming Game and Fish Department Deputy Director Angi Bruce wrote. But the agency doesn’t back adding more cattle to the area. Instead, it supports “current stocking rates,” her letter reads.