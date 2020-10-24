Grizzly relocation less common, still important management tool

Management cases all begin with a complaint of a conflict. One or two of team members will respond to investigate. They’ll make an initial decision on what’s to resolve the conflict. It can be as little as educating residents on proper ways to alleviate attractants, but that’s not always enough. If they decide to set a trap, there are multiple phone calls and text messages among other Game and Fish personnel, the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Forest Service, or other entities needing to be involved in the decision. The trap is set, but usually for only a couple of days.

“We don’t want to run a trap too long, so we don’t catch non-target bears,” Thompson said.

Once a bear is caught in large, barrel-type traps or snares, the team begins to contact the appropriate personnel to decide the type of management decision. It’s never made beforehand, Thompson said, unless officials know the target individual based on a collar or ear tag. Some bears have a history of agressive behavior, conflicts or have been involved in an attack on a human. It’s possible the initial decision will be to “remove” the bear from the ecosystem. That’s an industry term to say it needs to be euthanized.

“Either way, you know, we’ll have to mobilize that bear. And then we’ll start another round of phone calls,” he said.