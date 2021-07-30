Guides allege mismanagement of Snake River

But this week, fishing guides received an email that informed them they could no longer cancel a trip less than two days before, because the waitlist was too hard to handle while the county was short-staffed. The change takes place today, July 28.

“If an outfitter wants to cancel a trip less than 48 hours prior, an option would be to give it to another outfitter,” Parks and Rec Administration Assistant Christina Ramos wrote in an email.

The way Snake River Fund Executive Director Jared Baecker reads that at first blush, Teton County is now authorizing companies to resell their allocated permits without any regulation.

Before the waitlist was done away with, Baecker had heard from guides who were frustrated with a lack of communication from Teton County. They would see an opening from a canceled permit, request it, but not hear back until it was too late. Instead of turning down the business they’d just take their client out fishing anyway.

“That just kind of violates what the whole plan’s intent was,” Baecker said. “The plan’s intent was to moderate use and allow new businesses in.”

Baecker agreed that use of the Snake has grown immensely.