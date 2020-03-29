Helen Roylance is Wyoming’s first women inducted solely into the Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame

Helen McCracken Roylance grew up outside Cheyenne on a spit of land surrounded by prairie. She was camping, hunting and fishing not long after she learned to walk.

One of her earliest memories is sitting in the backseat of the car in her pajamas as a 4-year-old girl while her dad hunted rabbits. Her grandma loved to eat rabbits, and her dad was happy to oblige.

From there she grew up to be a big game hunter – chasing deer, elk, antelope and moose – throughout her childhood and as an adult.

“I realized early on that I was single, and if I wanted game meat, I had to go out and get it myself,” she said. “I guess I never really saw myself as different in any respect.”

But she was, especially for Wyoming in the ‘60s. And what she went on to achieve was so notable that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department inducted her this year into the Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame.

She’s the first woman in the hall of fame’s 16-year history to be inducted on her own, without her spouse accompanying her in the honor.

Just as she didn’t see her life hunting and fishing as an anomaly, she didn’t see her work with Game and Fish as anything other than, well, her job.