Helen Roylance is Wyoming’s first women inducted solely into the Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame

Helen McCracken Roylance grew up outside Cheyenne on a spit of land surrounded by prairie. She was camping, hunting and fishing not long after she learned to walk.
One of her earliest memories is sitting in the backseat of the car in her pajamas as a 4-year-old girl while her dad hunted rabbits. Her grandma loved to eat rabbits, and her dad was happy to oblige.
From there she grew up to be a big game hunter – chasing deer, elk, antelope and moose – throughout her childhood and as an adult.
“I realized early on that I was single, and if I wanted game meat, I had to go out and get it myself,” she said. “I guess I never really saw myself as different in any respect.”
But she was, especially for Wyoming in the ‘60s. And what she went on to achieve was so notable that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department inducted her this year into the Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame.
She’s the first woman in the hall of fame’s 16-year history to be inducted on her own, without her spouse accompanying her in the honor.
Just as she didn’t see her life hunting and fishing as an anomaly, she didn’t see her work with Game and Fish as anything other than, well, her job.
That’s Roylance, said Kathryn Boswell, Game and Fish’s Hunter and Angler Participation Coordinator. She’s a generous, hardworking teacher who knows when to instruct and when to push her students to figure it out on their own.
Listen to Roylance, and she’ll tell you she got more out of her decades with Game and Fish than she gave.
She started with the Department in August 1972, only a couple years out of her art degree from Laramie County Community College. Game and Fish was hiring an editorial assistant at Wyoming Wildlife magazine. It was a perfect fit of her love for the outdoors and interest in art and typography.
So she spent the next 23 years transitioning with the magazine from the days of type setting and layout work by hand to using computers and producing the magazine digitally.
During that time she volunteered as much as possible in the field, helping count dead wildlife after a particularly hard winter, and traveling with the state’s travel commission to California and Utah to answer questions from interested tourists about Wyoming’s fish, wildlife and outdoors. She became a defacto spokesperson for the state’s outdoor resources.
Then in 1995, she moved across the hall in Game and Fish’s Cheyenne office and became the state’s first female hunter and outdoor skills education coordinator. The move might not have seemed logical on paper – an editorial assistant becoming a hunter education coordinator – but for Roylance it merged her passions for the outdoors and for teaching.
She immediately began working with more than 450 volunteer hunter education instructors. She developed the state’s first online hunter education course, and she offered the course to her first student: former Gov. Dave Freudenthal. Freudenthal didn’t require a hunter education certification in Wyoming – he was grandfathered in by his birthday – but he wanted to hunt in Colorado and so needed to be certified. The online program worked around a governor’s busy schedule.
But if there’s one thing Roylance is remembered for most across the state, it may well be her founding of Wyoming’s Becoming an Outdoor Woman program.
“I have people coming back whose friends went to it in the Helen era that have wanted to come for years and are finally able to,” Boswell said. “I have the children of Helen-era BOW attendees coming.”
Starting the Becoming an Outdoor Woman program was one of Royalnce’s first charges in her new role as hunter education coordinator. The classes were popping up in states across the country, and Wyoming wanted one, too.
“The whole idea was to offer women an opportunity to get in the outdoors to actually experience opportunities that have traditionally been more male oriented,” Roylance said. “Things like hunting and fishing and camping, things that have been passed down by dads mostly toward their sons.”
While Roylance feels Wyoming has, more than other states perhaps, welcomed women into the outdoors, it still needed a push. It needed a place where women could learn from other women or from men trained to offer outdoor lessons in accessible, non-judgmental ways.
And it worked.
Each year the department has had to turn away more applicants than it accepts. And that program has splintered off into another one called Beyond BOW-Hunting focused specifically on hunting skills.
The end result has been pretty clear. In the past decade, female hunter numbers in Wyoming have gone up by 30 percent, Boswell said.
And that increase has made up for a slight decrease in male hunter numbers, making Wyoming one of the few states in the nation not shedding hunters at a higher rate than it recruits them. Since hunting and fishing licenses pay for nearly all fish and wildlife work in the state, more hunters mean more money for conservation.
But none of these things, not being the first female hunter education coordinator, not starting the first online hunter education course, not founding a women’s outdoor program, seemed like accomplishments to Roylance. That’s why she was so surprised when she heard she would be the first woman inducted on her own into the Hall of Fame.
“It’s easy to share a passion you have with others,” she said. “You want other people to love the same things that you have a passion for.”
