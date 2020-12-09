Hogadon Basin Ski Area set to open Saturday — no thanks to Mother Nature

Hogadon Basin Ski Area has faced its share of challenges this year.

In March, the city-owned facility had to end its 2019-20 season prematurely because of COVID-19 safety concerns. In October, after discovering a structural error in its newly installed light poles, the ski area announced it would not be able to offer nighttime skiing this winter as expected.

And now, as the icing on top — well, there hasn’t been much in the way of icing on top of Casper Mountain.

In fact, Hogadon has seen hardly any natural snow this fall, Hogadon Basin Superintendent Christopher Smith said Wednesday. The last three years, about 2 1/2 feet had fallen by now, he said.

“So that’s been a little bit challenging,” he said.

Nonetheless, the facility will open for the winter season in a limited capacity Saturday.

The Boomerang run will be available all day (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the city-owned facility on Casper Mountain, and the beginner area will open at noon Saturday.

Discounted single-day tickets will be available for $32 on Saturday and Sunday.