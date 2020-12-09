 Skip to main content
Hogadon Basin Ski Area set to open Saturday — no thanks to Mother Nature
Hogadon

The chairlift at Hogadon Ski Basin Area sits empty Tuesday on Casper Mountain. The staff has been able to make enough snow to open in a limited capacity this weekend.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Hogadon Basin Ski Area has faced its share of challenges this year.

In March, the city-owned facility had to end its 2019-20 season prematurely because of COVID-19 safety concerns. In October, after discovering a structural error in its newly installed light poles, the ski area announced it would not be able to offer nighttime skiing this winter as expected.

And now, as the icing on top — well, there hasn’t been much in the way of icing on top of Casper Mountain.

In fact, Hogadon has seen hardly any natural snow this fall, Hogadon Basin Superintendent Christopher Smith said Wednesday. The last three years, about 2 1/2 feet had fallen by now, he said.

“So that’s been a little bit challenging,” he said.

Nonetheless, the facility will open for the winter season in a limited capacity Saturday.

The Boomerang run will be available all day (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the city-owned facility on Casper Mountain, and the beginner area will open at noon Saturday.

Discounted single-day tickets will be available for $32 on Saturday and Sunday.

Hogadon

A PistenBully snow groomer sits Tuesday at Hogadon Ski Basin Area on Casper Mountain ahead of the winter opening. As of Wednesday, the staff had gone through eight days of snow-making in preparation for the opening.

The Hogadon staff has been able to generate enough man-made snow to make the opening possible. The facility’s snow-making pond holds three days’ worth of water, Smith said. After using it, the staff has to wait seven to 10 more days for the pond to refill.

“But the snow that we have, we have quite a bit of it,” Smith said.

He said that as of Wednesday, the facility had gone through two rounds of snow-making — eight days total — in preparation for Saturday’s opening.

Unseasonably warm temperatures have made even manufacturing snow a challenge for Smith and his staff, but the weather is supposed to turn in time for them to produce enough for the beginner area.

Other runs will open as Hogadon’s snow-making operations — and Mother Nature — allow.

“She will give us some cold weather, but there’s no real snow in the forecast until maybe next Monday,” Smith said. “Even then, light snow.”

Still, he’s optimistic that the ski area will be able to offer the community a quality time on the slopes.

“Most years we’ll ski on any surface we can put down,” he said. “The skiing will be very good. It’ll be groomed edge to edge. The skiing will be very good.”

Hogadon

With a lack of snowfall on Casper Mountain, Hogadon Basin Ski Area has produced snow in preparation for one run and the beginner area to open this weekend.

The ski area will be open Wednesday through Sunday this winter.

More information on run availability can be found on Hogadon.net and the Hogadon Basin Facebook and Instagram pages.

Season passes can be picked up from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the Hogadon lodge. The area is requesting that families with passes send just one person into the lodge for pick-up — one of a number of measures Hogadon is taking because of COVID-19. Face coverings or face shields are required in the lodge for anyone 12 and over. Day lockers will not be available, and guests will not be able to store personal items in the lodge.

There will be a limited capacity in the lodge, and Hogadon is asking guests to limit their time inside to active eating and drinking.

A list of safety measures can be found at Hogadon.net. For information on skiing and road conditions, call 307-235-8369.

Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91

Managing Editor

Brandon Foster is the Star-Tribune's managing editor. He joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 as the University of Wyoming sports reporter after graduating from the University of Missouri and covering Mizzou athletics for two years.

