Hogadon Basin Ski Area set to open Saturday — no thanks to Mother Nature

Hogadon Basin Ski Area has faced its share of challenges this year.
In March, the city-owned facility had to end its 2019-20 season prematurely because of COVID-19 safety concerns. In October, after discovering a structural error in its newly installed light poles, the ski area announced it would not be able to offer nighttime skiing this winter as expected.
And now, as the icing on top — well, there hasn’t been much in the way of icing on top of Casper Mountain.
In fact, Hogadon has seen hardly any natural snow this fall, Hogadon Basin Superintendent Christopher Smith said Wednesday. The last three years, about 2 1/2 feet had fallen by now, he said.
“So that’s been a little bit challenging,” he said.
Nonetheless, the facility will open for the winter season in a limited capacity Saturday.
The Boomerang run will be available all day (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the city-owned facility on Casper Mountain, and the beginner area will open at noon Saturday.
Discounted single-day tickets will be available for $32 on Saturday and Sunday.
The Hogadon staff has been able to generate enough man-made snow to make the opening possible. The facility’s snow-making pond holds three days’ worth of water, Smith said. After using it, the staff has to wait seven to 10 more days for the pond to refill.
“But the snow that we have, we have quite a bit of it,” Smith said.
He said that as of Wednesday, the facility had gone through two rounds of snow-making — eight days total — in preparation for Saturday’s opening.
Unseasonably warm temperatures have made even manufacturing snow a challenge for Smith and his staff, but the weather is supposed to turn in time for them to produce enough for the beginner area.
Other runs will open as Hogadon’s snow-making operations — and Mother Nature — allow.
“She will give us some cold weather, but there’s no real snow in the forecast until maybe next Monday,” Smith said. “Even then, light snow.”
Still, he’s optimistic that the ski area will be able to offer the community a quality time on the slopes.
“Most years we’ll ski on any surface we can put down,” he said. “The skiing will be very good. It’ll be groomed edge to edge. The skiing will be very good.”
The ski area will be open Wednesday through Sunday this winter.
More information on run availability can be found on Hogadon.net and the Hogadon Basin Facebook and Instagram pages.
Season passes can be picked up from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the Hogadon lodge. The area is requesting that families with passes send just one person into the lodge for pick-up — one of a number of measures Hogadon is taking because of COVID-19. Face coverings or face shields are required in the lodge for anyone 12 and over. Day lockers will not be available, and guests will not be able to store personal items in the lodge.
There will be a limited capacity in the lodge, and Hogadon is asking guests to limit their time inside to active eating and drinking.
A list of safety measures can be found at Hogadon.net. For information on skiing and road conditions, call 307-235-8369.
