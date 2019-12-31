Hogadon Ski Area closed Tuesday because of wind

Hogadon Basin Ski Area is closed New Year's Eve because of high winds, the city of Casper announced Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts as high as 43 mph throughout the day, according to the announcement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ski area is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, but winds could necessitate another closure, the city said.

Hogadon was set to be open Tuesday for special holiday hours; it is normally closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Further updates can be found at hogadon.net and on the ski area's Facebook page.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0