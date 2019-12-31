Hogadon Ski Area closed Tuesday because of wind
  • Updated
Hogadon

A woman makes her way down the start of a route at Hogadon Saturday morning, Dec. 22, 2018.

 Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune

Hogadon Basin Ski Area is closed New Year's Eve because of high winds, the city of Casper announced Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts as high as 43 mph throughout the day, according to the announcement.

The ski area is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, but winds could necessitate another closure, the city said.

Hogadon Basin Ski Area announces new holiday schedule

Hogadon was set to be open Tuesday for special holiday hours; it is normally closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Further updates can be found at hogadon.net and on the ski area's Facebook page.

