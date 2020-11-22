Hornyhead chub, a fish known for horns used to build and protect nests, expands its range in Wyoming

Tucked away in the remotest stretches of some of the remotest streams is a small fish that in the spring uses its head to build forts for its eggs.

The hornyhead chub, known for strange bumps that help in fort building, is one of Wyoming’s rarest fish. It’s also one of its most interesting, if you ask any local fisheries biologist.

The 5-to 7-inch long fish can carry rocks as big as its head to build a wall around its nest. It also allows other small, native fish to lay their eggs in its fort, then protects the array of soon-to-be fry.

And the hornyhead chub is making a bit of a comeback.

With some help from Wyoming Game and Fish Department biologists, it recently expanded its range by 50 percent. For a fish that was only in two streams, a 50 percent increase is notable.

“One of our goals, and mine personally, is that we don’t lose a single native species in this state, whether a fish or amphibian or bird,” said David Zafft, fisheries management coordinator for Game and Fish. “We won’t hang onto them everywhere, but some places we can. There are so few areas where the hornyhead chub lives, and we can’t afford to lose it.”

A glacial relic