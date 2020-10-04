How strong winds, years of drought and decades of beetle kill built one of the largest wildfires in Wyoming's history

Bad luck

One of the biggest contributors to the Mullen Fire has been trees killed by mountain pine and spruce beetles. The pests began working their way through the Snowy Range outside Laramie in the late 1990s. While both species are endemic to the area, they exploded in the last couple decades because of a lack of severe cold during winters that historically kept them in check, said Shuman.

What the beetles left in their wake was a sea of standing and fallen dead trees. The trees themselves were not a catalyst, Shuman said, but once the fire began, they helped fuel a fire that would become nearly impossible to contain.

“If you think about making a campfire, you don’t start with big logs,” he said. “Having a bunch of big dead trees around didn’t necessarily increase the fire risk, especially because they don’t have the fine branches and needles anymore, but once the fire gets going, you have lots of big logs and all these piles are like giant bonfires ready to go.”

And from there, the fire fed off of hot days, strong winds and little to no moisture in the atmosphere, said Bill Crapser, Wyoming’s state forester.

The fuels in the area have an incredibly high “energy release component,” which means how much of the fuel burns when it’s ignited.