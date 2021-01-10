 Skip to main content
Ice fishing offers incredible beauty, harsh conditions and the ever-present possibility of big fish
Fog shrouded the lake so completely it hid, in places, where the ice began and land ended. Only ice huts, tiny dots of color, broke the sea of white. Inside those huts were people nestled above perfect, 8-inch round holes, hoping for success.

In the coldest temperatures on the shortest days, Wyoming’s lakes and reservoirs turn into sparsely-populated towns. They’re seldom if ever like lakes in Minnesota or Michigan, where actual towns form with street names and the same neighbors year after year. Wyoming’s ice anglers are more like the state itself, a small group of people spread apart, loosely connected by geography and willingness to endure cold and wind.

But another trait runs through each angler willing to fold open a chair on a sub-zero day and sit with a pole dangling a minnow into the water: Hope.

Hope that at that very moment when the hook dips back down, or when it ticks back up, a walleye or perch or trout or burbot will swim by and decide to bite. Hope that the fish will hang on long enough to be pulled through a hole in foot-thick ice. Hope that hands, now outside of gloves, will stay warm long enough to let the fish go back down to safety or dispatch it for dinner.

Even as snow stays thin in much of the state, ice has formed and that hope reigns.

Fish populations in places like Alcova and Pathfinder reservoirs are strong, said Matt Hahn, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Casper fisheries supervisor. Glendo Reservoir may have one of the biggest walleye populations in the last couple decades, swimming among a strong age class of crappie.

No matter where you are in the state, tucked down in one of the corners, in the foothills of the mountains or out in the windy prairie, you’re likely not far from a frozen sheet of ice covering endless possibilities.

Stay warm, cross your fingers, and most importantly, stay safe.

Stay safe ice fishing

Wyoming waters can quickly change from safe to hazardous. Follow these tips from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and other state officials to stay safe.

  • Check the thickness of ice before venturing onto it, and continue checking it every 100 to 150 feet. Four inches of clear ice or double that amount for cloudy ice is usually safe for fishing. Clear ice is stronger than cloudy or white ice, which has frozen, thawed and refrozen and is not always stable.
  • Stay off of rivers. Currents underneath can create unknown hazards.
  • Be cautious of warm winds, which can change ice conditions within a few hours.
  • Take a buddy. Having a friend along means someone can throw you a rope if you fall in.
  • Always tell someone where you’re going, even if you’re with a friend.
  • Wear a life jacket and carry a flotation device on a rope.
  • Carry some kind of ice pick to help you grab the ice should you fall through. To make ice picks, hammer nails in the end of pieces of an old broom handle. Ice picks jammed into the surface give you something to hold onto.
  • Keep dry clothing and hot liquids on hand to help avoid hypothermia from falling in the icy water.
  • Don’t drive vehicles or ATVs onto the ice.
  • Don’t go ice fishing at night.
  • Avoid open water.
  • Avoid pressure ridges, which are large cracks or heaves caused when ice expands and contracts. These areas are often weak and thin.
