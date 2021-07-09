Idaho officials ask Teton County to pay for impact study

But it’s Teton County, Idaho — which plays a passive role in the decision-making — that will ultimately have to house the workforce and accommodate the infrastructure needs that would accompany a vastly larger, more built-out Grand Targhee.

In 2018, Teton County, Wyoming, commissioners renewed a master plan for Targhee that allows for up to 450 residential and rental units, as well as 150,000 square feet of commercial development. The Caribou-Targhee, meanwhile, is analyzing a sweeping expansion proposal that includes on-slope restaurants, a handful of new lifts and a nearly 50% increase in the size of the 65-year-old ski area’s permit area.

If they’re realized, the plans would double skier capacity, making Targhee similar to the size and bustle of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. In Riegel’s view, that’s not what the Teton Valley community wants.

“Nobody here wants to be like Jackson,” she said. “It’s always used as an example of what not to do. Similarly, what not to do with a ski area is what has happened with Teton Village.”

Teton County, Idaho, commissioners expounded on their thoughts about the Grand Targhee predicament in a letter they signed and sent off June 28.