In a state known for its trout, biologists break down four of the rivers with the most fish

State fisheries experts broke down three other top Equality State streams by fish numbers and pounds for the Star-Tribune. And don’t worry. If your favorite river didn’t make the cut this time, it could be there in the future.

Middle Fork of the Powder River, southern Big Horns

This iconic section of water near Kaycee tumbles through a rocky canyon and harbors more than 4,500 trout per mile, or about 3,200 pounds, said Smith. The rainbow and brown trout average between 11.5 and 12 inches long. Its perk? Not many people are willing to drive the long back roads and hike down the steep canyon trail to reach the river, which limits competition.

Upper North Platte River, Saratoga

The top end of the Gray Reef section might not have quite the same number of fish as the bottom, but it’s still one of the top streams. Fisheries biologists have recorded just about 2,000 fish per mile at the Treasure Island area of the upper North Platte River near Saratoga. In pounds, that comes to about 1,300, Smith said. And it’s all wild trout. The river hasn’t been stocked since the mid-80s.

Sizes average about 10 inches for rainbow and brown trout, with the largest fish up to just about 23 inches.

Shoshone River, Cody