Instead of scrambling for a last minute item, buy your loved one a Wyoming outdoor getaway

It’s less than a week before Christmas, and you’re reading this as you realize you still don’t have a gift for the outdoorsy person in your life. Stores are still open. Shop local and you can pick up a dozen flies perfect for most Wyoming trout streams, a selection of waxes for a skier or a Surf Wyoming shirt sure to impress, well, anyone who wears shirts.
Or you could try something different.
This year, think about giving the gift of a winter experience.
Plan a weekend adventure at a cabin or dinner with a view. Give a gift certificate or a detailed schedule. Offer to go along, or maybe just give the gift for two and let him or her decide.
Either way, we’ve put together five ideas perfect for someone who could use a weekend adventure or someone who really just wants a nice meal in a pretty setting.
You have free articles remaining.
The best part? You will have a present for the holidays that keeps your money in Wyoming and saves you paying extra for shipping.
Go rustic, but memorable: Does your loved one like a little adventure? Are you short on cash? Consider renting a night or two in one of the U.S. Forest Service’s winter-ready cabins. There are more than a dozen scattered around the state from a one-room former snow-survey cabin deep in the Snowy Range to the Sunlight Ranger Cabin nested in the Sunlight Basin near Cody (but only open in the summer). Some you can access from a vehicle, others you need to use skis, snowshoes or snowmobiles to reach. They’re affordable – as low as $40 a night – and will result in a weekend away he or she may want to repeat each year. If you have questions about the cabins, call the nearest ranger station. Find a full list of cabins at www.fs.usda.gov and reserve online at www.recreation.gov.
Give the gift of sleep and food – Not much beats waking up in a stunning location, wandering to a dining room in comfortable clothes and sitting down to a homemade breakfast. Give your loved one that gift in the form of one of Wyoming’s bed and breakfasts. A Quiet Canyon at Devils Tower Bed and Breakfast outside Hulett is a great choice with views of iconic Devils Tower out the panoramic windows. The Vee Bar Ranch 21 miles outside Laramie, has plenty of family-friendly winter activities such as horse-drawn wagon rides, mini donkeys and baby horses to pet and an outdoor hot tub. Both serve up delicious home-cooked meals for breakfast, giving visitors a full start for a day of adventuring.
Stay and ski: Yurts, those circular tents ubiquitous with the Turkish steppe and perfect for winter are popping up across the state. Find ones at Guernsey State Park, Bear River Outdoor Recreation Alliance, on the Beaver Creek ski trails near Lander and in Sinks Canyon State Park in the Wind River Range. Most come equipped with pots, pans, plates, silverware and anything else you need for a warm meal after a day of playing in the snow. Plan to reserve these plenty in advance; some may be a gift for next winter. Go to Wyoming’s State Parks website at wyoparks.wyo.gov for information on Guernsey and Sinks Canyon. For more on the Lander yurt go to landernordic.org/yurt/ and for more information on Beaver Creek yurts go to brorayurts.org.
Meal with a view: Jackson is full of delicious restaurants rarely seen outside of more major metropolitan areas, but for something truly unique, offer an afternoon meal with a view of towering peaks from the side of Wyoming’s most well-known mountains. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s Piste Mountain Bistro is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and serves everything from warm cheddar biscuits and confit duck wings to smoked chicken mac and cheese or house made bison meatloaf at 9,095 feet. Add the meal onto a day of skiing or simply ride the gondola up the mountain to enjoy the food and scenery. For more information go to Jacksonhole.com.
Geyser viewing in style: Millions of people around the world have “visit Yellowstone National Park” on their bucket lists. Driving to the park in the summer is beautiful, but add a layer of snow and a fraction of the visitors and it is downright magical. Ride a snow coach into Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Cabins and give the gift of winter exploration from cross-country skiing and snowshoeing to wildlife viewing. Accommodations vary from rustic one-bedroom cabins to more luxurious rooms in the lodge. For more information or reservations go to yellowstonenationalparklodges.com.