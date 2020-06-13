Jackson guide Patty Reilly has shown fishing enthusiasts the way for four decades

“And the fact that you never become perfect. I like that. It’s a thinking game.”

Reilly was a 5-foot, 6-inch (her friends tell her she never quite made 5 feet, 7 inches) woman operating in an almost entirely man’s world in one of the country’s premier fishing destinations. She’s been featured in Field & Stream, ESPN and had a chapter in the book “Fifty Women Who Fish.” But get her on the phone talking about fishing, and she’s still clearly just a woman who loves to fish.

***

Reilly, 69, moved to the West from suburban New York in 1972. She had gone to college in Boston and wanted nothing more than to be outside.

“My father was not an outdoorsman to speak of, but the two vacations we did we were fishing,” she said.

She went to Montana first, by way of Jackson. And when she reached Missoula, intending to finish college, she instead decided to backtrack to Jackson where she knew she could find work — and fish.

From there the story tracks like any early-20s traveler to Jackson now — she took odd jobs working for survivalists and managing a beer bar — and spent every free moment on the water.