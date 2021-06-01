Judge sides with Wyoming Game and Fish, limits grizzly-killed livestock award

Through 2004, the wildlife agency used a multiplier of 1.67, based on research, for grizzly compensation. More documentation from ranchers grazing public lands in the Upper Green River drainage led Game and Fish to increase that to 3.5 under certain conditions.

Longwell believes that maximum multiplier is outdated “and that the arbitrators had the power and authority to apply the higher (20-times) multiplier,” Simpson wrote.

“Nonetheless,” Simpson wrote, “Mr. Longwell now argues that the issue before the (arbitration) board was broader than merely what multiplier to use. His position is that the issue was simply how many calves were killed by grizzly bears regardless of a multiplier.

“The arbitrators did not use a multiplier at all,” Simpson wrote, failing to link confirmed, verified grizzly depredations with compensation as set out by Wyoming law and regulation. Without such a link, “claimants could submit inflated numbers with no way for the (Game and Fish) Department to verify the claim.”

But, Simpson wrote, “the multiplier is necessary and should have been elemental and essential to the (arbitration) board’s decision.”