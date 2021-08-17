Lawmaker looks to layer on invasive species penalties

But check stations aren’t staffed around-the-clock. And oftentimes out-of-state boaters don’t know the rules.

A bill that Ellis spearheaded and will bring to the Wyoming Legislature’s interim Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee would result in steep fines when people skip their mandatory check, go boating — and then a new invasive species is discovered in the same waterway.

Currently, there’s a substantial penalty for introducing a new species.

“But the difficulty is in proving that a particular watercraft was the one that introduced an aquatic invasive species into a water source,” said Ellis, who chairs the interim committee. “So the main thought is to create strict liability, rather than just hike up the penalty. The intent of this bill is to create an enhanced deterrent for individuals who put their watercrafts in without an inspection.”

The fine for an illegal launch and subsequent AIS discovery would be up to $25,000 under the draft bill. That penalty would come into play only when a Wyoming water source gets contaminated.

Ellis is still sorting out some details of the legislation, which she’s crafting in collaboration with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.