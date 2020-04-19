Learn new ways to field dress pheasants, tie knots or play nature BINGO at Game and Fish’s new online hunting and fishing Expo

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Michele Bau isn’t sure who was more disappointed to hear the Wyoming Game and Fish Department canceled its annual outdoor Expo this year due to coronavirus, her or her students.

The fifth grade teacher at Prairie Wind Elementary in Gillette had taken her class to Expo the past two years and soaked in the offerings. She planned to go again this year, but then heard the event – which was scheduled for May 7-9 – would be canceled.

She wasn’t surprised. An event that brings thousands of school-age children and adults into the Casper Events Center for countless hands-on activities would obviously not be an option right now, but she was also a bit skeptical when she heard the activities would be moved online.

“Then I went to it, and it was pretty amazing,” she said. “I’m trying to be very cautious about what I put on my lessons for children to go to because it’s easy for them to spend a lot of time online, but this isn’t mindless. It’s something they can engage in.”

After a brief hiatus due to budget cuts, Game and Fish started hosting their Wyoming Outdoor Expo again in 2018. The event draws between 6,000 and 8,000 people each year, a mix of student groups like Bau’s, families and anyone else curious about the outdoors.