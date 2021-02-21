Learning to tie flies may be the perfect pandemic wintertime activity for the angler with a creative streak

He lived in Detroit, and found a class at a community center in a nearby town where he learned the basics. From there, he figured out what worked and what didn’t.

It is possible to save money by tying your own flies — costs add up buying good flies from a fly shop. But it’s not likely the cost savings will be high.

“To be honest, it’s another hobby,” he said. “If you dive into it, you will spend more money tying than buying ones.”

But you’ll also know the satisfaction of catching a fish on a fly you tied. And just like Genther, as you realize what works and doesn’t, you can more easily tweak your flies to better imitate a particular river’s hatch.

While Genther said the best way to begin is to start watching YouTube videos, he also offered some tips on fly tying necessities and the ingredients and patterns to three easy flies that work well on most Wyoming waters. If you get stuck, call the Ugly Bug Fly Shop, check out the shop’s Facebook page or stop by for help.

Tools

Like most hobbies, fly tying requires a few basic tools. But many of them you can scrounge from your house if you want before upgrading to nicer materials.