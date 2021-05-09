Longtime Wyoming journalist and historian Anne MacKinnon publishes expansive book on one of the state’s most precious resources

Anne MacKinnon moved to Wyoming from Kentucky in 1979 to cover the growing coal industry, but it was water that proved the most captivating.
In the mid-1980s, after working for years as a reporter for the Casper Star-Tribune, MacKinnon was given two books written in the 1890s by Elwood Mead about the creation of Wyoming’s water laws.
MacKinnon was hooked. Her lifelong interest in history, combined with a law degree, PhD and years as a reporter and then editor-in-chief, made her a perfect fit for writing about Wyoming’s long, complicated and fascinating history with water.
So after decades immersed in the topic, MacKinnon published “Public Waters: Lessons From Wyoming For The American West.”
“This book does a fair amount of capturing the history of the state,” said Ron Vore, a former contractor for the Wyoming Water Development Commission and Bureau of Reclamation. “It was largely focused on statute and law, but the storylines she used … really brought to bear the story of how Wyoming developed.”
It’s a critical exploration of our past, which will be even more important to understand for our uncertain future.
The Star-Tribune talked with MacKinnon recently about her new book. This interview has been edited for space and clarity.
CST: This is such an immense topic, how did you get interested in water, and why this book?
MacKinnon: Water reflects what’s been happening in its basin upstream and also connects people who might not want to know each other but can’t help it because of water. It ends up reflecting a whole lot about a society and what people have done and are trying to do in land they live in.
Wyoming’s own water law is so homegrown. We borrowed law from other constitutions, but water law was something that was very specifically written for and debated and approved for Wyoming.
Part of the reason I wanted to write the book was people tend to think, “well, this Wyoming water law, we’re proud of it, and it’s sort of written in stone. It hasn’t changed and doesn’t change and shouldn’t change.” And that’s not true.
Water and water law reflect the experience of people in their place and it has to change as their experience teaches them things and new things happens and society changes.
CST: How long did you spend working on it?
MacKinnon: I started trying to write essays about it after I left the paper, which was in 1995… but I had always, ever since I was in my 20s, thought it would be a wonderful thing to learn about and write local history because it’s so important for people to know the history of themselves and their place. That’s what you build on. And rural places have tended to be ignored often in histories.
CST: Water is complicated everywhere, but is it even more so in an arid state like Wyoming?
MacKinnon: A lot has been written about western water focused on places like Colorado and California, and often those states are nice and complicated and interesting partly because they have massive infrastructure and elaborate reservoirs.
What you can see in Wyoming water law is the interaction of the people with the landscape and not so much what happens when big money and a lot of steel comes in.
I was trying to understand really how the system worked, and eventually concluded it is a system that shares rights to the resource between the public and the private users. Then you retain the understanding among people that these are public waters.
There’s a great early case about somebody who tried to sell off half his water right to a guy downstream, skipping over the people in between who had the next legal right and normally got to use his water when he didn’t use it.
The state engineer’s office said, “you can’t do this. You’re interfering with the established patterns of the stream and interdependence of people with each other and the water.”
The law got changed and overruled the Wyoming Supreme Court case. People were recognizing we are all in this together.
CST: What did you hope for in writing this book?
MacKinnon: It’s important for people to realize that water law is an ongoing work and it’s flexible but it has changed and it has to change and will keep changing in response to the needs of the society.
This one has been around for 130 years and it can be around a lot longer as long as the people working with it can be responsive to new needs, including people that may not technically be water right holders but who have an interest in water.
I also wanted to suggest that because of climate change but also population growth, these issues have attracted new and often younger people who are very excited about what water could and should be doing, and those people need to understand the history of what has proceeded them.
The water law they see and don’t like is based on people’s experience in certain areas, and to deal with it you need to have both science and policy orientations and local knowledge. An individual irrigator himself and family and grandparents know a lot about the soil and how that place responds and what the hydrology is and the water law around them. The way the system works, reflects that.
CST: How discouraging — and hopeful — is the future in the face of increasing population and especially climate change?
MacKinnon: There are plenty of places on the planet where people have not learned to talk to each other about water when it crosses cultural or political or geographic boundaries and that is discouraging and we have an example of that in our state in the Wind River. But there is also a lot of opportunity for communication and learning together in the face of these new realities that we don’t even know for sure.
We do have a lot to do to reach real communication and understanding between the tribes and state of Wyoming and irrigators that rely on Wyoming water law. There’s a lot of work to be done there.
I am irrevocably a Pollyanna. I see hope.
What I hope for is that the crisis will make people talk to each other rather than the reverse. There is evidence that is happening and can happen.
CST: What else would you like to add that you want people to know?
MacKinnon: Wyoming does have to figure out how to defer to the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes on the Wind River who have the rights to the majority of the water and they have not been able to put it to use the way they want to, and I think a way has to be found.
It’s a different culture. They’re sovereign people. There has to be a way to really work on that, which means a lot of communication and probably some miserable trial and error to make it possible for them to pursue their own goals with their own water.
And the Pollyanna would say in the end it could be a huge benefit to the state perhaps in ways people on the ground now can’t see.
Similarly, people in Wyoming have been interested in seeing flowing rivers and seeing enough water for fish and wildlife. There could be more room for that and privately held instream flow rights.
I think there’s really interesting and exciting room for change that is still connected to and draws on its roots from Wyoming’s traditions with water.