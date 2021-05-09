Longtime Wyoming journalist and historian Anne MacKinnon publishes expansive book on one of the state’s most precious resources

MacKinnon: There are plenty of places on the planet where people have not learned to talk to each other about water when it crosses cultural or political or geographic boundaries and that is discouraging and we have an example of that in our state in the Wind River. But there is also a lot of opportunity for communication and learning together in the face of these new realities that we don’t even know for sure.

We do have a lot to do to reach real communication and understanding between the tribes and state of Wyoming and irrigators that rely on Wyoming water law. There’s a lot of work to be done there.

I am irrevocably a Pollyanna. I see hope.

What I hope for is that the crisis will make people talk to each other rather than the reverse. There is evidence that is happening and can happen.

CST: What else would you like to add that you want people to know?

MacKinnon: Wyoming does have to figure out how to defer to the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes on the Wind River who have the rights to the majority of the water and they have not been able to put it to use the way they want to, and I think a way has to be found.