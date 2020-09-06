Maybe you didn’t draw the tag you wanted, or maybe you want to try something new. Either way, Wyoming has you covered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hunting in Wyoming has always been popular. It’s how many residents in the least populated state in the nation connect with nature and feed their families. And that popularity is only increasing.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department had record applicants again this year for elk, deer, pronghorn and other species. The result is a public more involved in wildlife management, and more aware of conservation. It also means hunt areas with limited quotas are just getting harder to draw.

But instead of despairing over not drawing that Area 100 elk tag – which only about 3 percent of applicants draw each year – biologists recommend turning your sights toward many of the other hunting opportunities in the state.

“There are lots of things to do in Wyoming hunting wise,” said Mark Zornes, Game and Fish’s Green River wildlife supervisor. “We are spoiled.”

If you don’t have a hunting plan this fall, or if you do but could use some variety in your weekend planner, consider these thoughts from some of Game and Fish’s wildlife biologists.

Big game