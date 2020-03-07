Mayfly hatches are signs of healthy waters, good fly fishing

“Whereas in healthy rivers that could be 20 to 30 percent of the taxa present,” he said.

The number of Heptagenia doesn’t increase in the Clarks Fork River until after Rock Creek flows in and boosts the river’s flow. That’s about 100 miles downstream.

Decline

Nowhere is water quality’s effect on mayfly populations more evident than near Lake Erie, the fourth-largest of our five Great Lakes, covering almost 10,000 square miles. Lake Erie is home to the burrowing mayfly, one of about 2,500 mayflies known worldwide.

The burrowing mayfly is well-known to Lake Erie-area residents because they hatch all at once in huge summer swarms — estimated at 88 billion insects — that can be seen on radar. Between 2015 and 2019, scientists saw an 84% decrease in the number of burrowing mayflies hatching.

This decline has an effect on other species like birds, fish and bats who eat those mayflies — an estimated 3,000 tons of food — as well as to the soil that the dead insects fertilize. Some birds even hatch their eggs to coincide with the mayflies, ensuring they have ample food for their hatchlings.