Mis-mapped roadtrippers learn Yellowstone isn’t Driggs the roundabout way

En route with his family from Yosemite National Park, the roadtripper from Chicago had slept in Idaho Falls on Monday night. Awakening, he punched “Yellowstone National Park” into his Apple Maps app, tapped the first result that appeared and hit the road. Shortly thereafter, he ended up outside Driggs, Idaho, instead. With bison and geysers nowhere in sight, even some remarkable westslope Teton views didn’t ease the disappointment.

Devils Lake, North Dakota, residents Matt Britsch and Jack Thornby were at the same place at the same time, also drawn to residential Teton County, Idaho, by technology. They had been even more inconvenienced by Apple’s error. Tuesday was one of the recent high school graduates’ designated “Yellowstone days,” and they’d laid their heads at the KOA Campground in Dubois. But while back on the road, their friend Siri told them to keep on rolling down the highway rather than turning off at Moran. Some 70 miles and a trip over Teton Pass later, they were under rainy skies along Stateline Road — with another 90 miles to go to West Yellowstone.