Montana-Canada study identifies pronghorn migration habitat

For 30,000 years pronghorns have migrated in the fall and winter as they sought out the best places to find nutritious food, give birth, raise their fawns and survive brutal cold, snow, drought and predators.

This wisdom has allowed the 120-pound animals, also known as antelope, to survive while other animals like the dire wolf and giant sloths went extinct about 11,000 years ago.

A recently published study gives greater insight into why and where a collection of GPS-collared pronghorns traveled as they moved between Canada and Montana. Such data will be essential if humans want to help pronghorns survive for another 30,000 years.

“The study is really the first assessment of … what kind of habitat is important while they are migrating,” said Andrew Jakes, a wildlife biologist for the National Wildlife Federation, who led the most recent study that was published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE.