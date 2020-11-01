Moose deaths don't sway WYDOT on 390 speed; Teton County commissioner calls for county takeover of byway

Enforcement has, however, proven tricky. Both Thomas and Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr said increasing patrols there would divert resources from elsewhere.

Seidler said she could get behind a county takeover of the tricky corridor.

“The easiest way to change the problems on that road is if the county were in charge,” Seidler said. “The county is very amenable to making changes, the county wants to see changes, and is pushing towards changes. But of course they don’t have the jurisdiction to do that.”

Carr cautioned that a county takeover of Highway 390 would put a lot on county taxpayers. Though it’s been frustrating, he wondered whether a solution could be reached with WYDOT.

“Can we not work with WYDOT, who has the primary responsibility for the state highway?” Carr asked. “Can’t we just get them to listen to some of our concerns and issues?”

Village Road residents’ reactions to Propst’s suggestions were mixed.

Andrew Chekian, who lives near Lake Creek, said he could get behind the idea. But he thought of a simpler solution: more flashing speed signs like those installed further down the road.

Leeds endorsed Propst’s suggestion.

“I would love to see the county take ownership of the corridor, just so we can have a little bit more control and, I think, acknowledge that it’s a special corridor,” she said.

