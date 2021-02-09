National Elk Refuge feed trucks rumble on

JACKSON — The daily morning feeding of 7,000 or so wapiti on the National Elk Refuge began for the winter last week, after animals started to get antsy as the grasses they graze on waned.

Biologists use a criteria of 300 pounds of grass and forbs per acre to determine when to begin the supplemental feeding season, a 109-year-old tradition on the federal refuge north of Jackson

“I was starting to see anecdotal signs that elk were starting to leave the refuge,” said biologist Eric Cole.

Elk were starting to move into the Twin Creek subdivision, he said. A large group was also spotted headed toward the North Gap area, an indication that the animals might have pressed on toward private land south of Grand Teton National Park.

“Those were generally signs that we were timing it right,” Cole said.

The onset of the 2021 feeding season was not influenced by the implementation of a “step-down” plan that is supposed to guide the refuge toward less dependence on supplemental feed. That plan, which is being litigated, is intended to abbreviate the length of the feeding season. Its goal is to reduce fed-elk numbers to 5,000 and reduce the amount of feed distributed by half.