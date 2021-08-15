Near Togwotee Pass, Continental Divide Trail gets a reroute

Congress established the 3,100-mile Continental Divide National Scenic Trail in 1978. Today, it joins the Pacific Crest Trail and Appalachian Trail in what’s known as the Triple Crown of thru-hiking.

Of the three, the CDT requires the most route-finding, said Sellars, who has hiked all of them.

“So basically, you just need to stay as close to the Divide as you could as you try to go from Canada or Mexico, or Mexico to Canada,” Sellars said. “And [route establishers] wanted it to be that way. And they wanted it to be really rough and challenging and hard to navigate and all of that.”

The idea was great, Sellars said. But the reality has created challenges for trail managers to maintain the route and in some cases, hikers to find their way.

In the last decade, he said, the CDT interagency program manager has identified a goal to re-examine portions of the trail for better signage and improvements.

“One of their main goals or their main initiatives was like, we need to get this marked better,” Sellars said. “And we need to identify an actual route. And that’ll help us to get funding and be able to actually work on the trail and direct volunteers to work on the trail.”