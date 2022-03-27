New Buffalo Bill exhibit tracks changes in Yellowstone

POWELL — Touring the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s newest exhibit, former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson was entranced by a fresh take on Yellowstone’s Old Faithful geyser.

The kitschy, neon artwork, titled “My Trip to Yellowstone” and created in 2017 by Willem Volkersz, stood out in the eclectic collection of art, taxidermy, vehicles and artifacts that smartly follows the evolution of Yellowstone National Park.

“Yellowstone, For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People,” opened March 19 in the Anne and Charles Duncan special exhibition gallery. Center staff offered pancakes as a sort of birthday breakfast celebration during the first national park’s 150th year.

“I just came for breakfast,” Simpson joked, despite brushing the cakes and syrup aside to be one of the first to see the exhibit.

He allowed himself to drift back into personal memories, inspired by the work of curators Jeremy Johnston, Emily Buckles and Karen Brooks McWhorter in bringing together the collection of museum owned and loan items. Many of the pieces had never been seen at the museum before, including four gorgeous oil paintings of hard-to-reach waterfalls in the park by M.C. Poulsen.

Born in 1931, Simpson said he remembers watching open coaches filled with excited tourists rumbling down dusty dirt roads toward the park from the gateway community of Cody.

“My brother and I would sit there and count them,” he said, flashing a broad smile. “There’d be 25 or 30 a day in the summertime.”

At the time, the Center of the West was just an open quarry.

“We found arrowheads there,” Simpson remembered.

The statesman traveled to the park often. But it was different back then, he said.

“We’d go into the park and dad and mom and my brother Pete [Simpson] just sat on the shore of the lake. We’d put a bunch of rocks together and get some twigs and fry a steak or hamburgers and sing songs,” he said. “You could get awfully close to things — there were no walkways. You just had to be very, very careful. You could walk right up to the cone of Old Faithful, which was not a good thing.”

Drifting further into his memories, he described trips into the interior of the park. “The sad part of it is, I used to get in there by horse or foot and I can’t do that anymore,” he said. “But all the memories are still there.”

Examples of exploitation of the park are depicted throughout the displays. Short interpretive paragraphs bring patrons down from the beautiful works of art romanticizing the early days of the park to reality, with descriptions of fishermen using dynamite to harvest trout and hunters, trappers and miners using the park for profit. It sadly recounts tourists throwing garbage into Old Faithful simply to watch it coming back up during eruptions.

Had train companies been able to talk officials into extending spurs into the park, the natural wonders and wildlife that exist now may have been lost, Simpson added.

He remembered that, back in the old days, superintendents “wore the big hats and the brown shirt, but you never saw them.”

Not true of Cam Sholly, who Simpson said is looking to the future of the park and doing a good job of balancing the experience with protecting the natural resources. The former senator also shared feelings of hope for the future of gateway communities, saying that Sholly is “more conscious than any other superintendent we’ve ever had about the care and nurture of gateway communities.”

The curators of the new Center of the West exhibit didn’t make excuses or whitewash the park’s history.

McWhorter, who is the center’s director of curatorial education, said that due to being the very first national park, Yellowstone was an experiment.

“[That’s] what we’re trying to get at; those competing interests,” she said. “We were trying to make sense of how to use the space, and really, how to protect it.”

McWhorter noted that concepts of conservation have changed a lot since Yellowstone’s founding, “but there were many people grappling with what to do with this world’s first national park.”

She has hope, saying she thinks conservation of Park Service properties is going in a direction that is “increasingly thoughtful.”

According to the museum’s brochure about the exhibition, “people’s concerns regarding the Yellowstone Ecosystem’s economic development, conservation, or preservation have long generated tension and debate over how to best shape the region’s benefits and enjoyments.”

Visitors to the show are led through the intriguing, yet sometimes sad history of how many diverse cultures shaped their interactions with the unique natural resources, influencing the ecosystem and themselves for thousands of years.

“From the earliest indigenous people to modern visitors, diverse identities and cultures benefited from the extraction of the region’s natural resources, in addition to enjoying the natural wonders of the Yellowstone Ecosystem,” says the brochure.

McWhorter said the park’s natural resources continue to be challenged by its popularity.

“It’s not a zoo, so it’s a balancing act,” she said.

She also looked for balance between styles of art depicting the park.

“I’m very compelled by contemporary artists grappling with contemporary issues, but I will always be a fan of beautiful, technically adept work too,” McWhorter said. “There’s space for both.”

The exhibition will be on display through Jan. 29, 2023. Yellowstone’s East Entrance, west of Cody, will open for the summer 2022 season on May 6.

